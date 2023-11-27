31 properties sealed on illegal commercial use

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP): Lahore Development Authority (LDA), during its ongoing crackdown against illegal commercial activities and fee defaulters, sealed another 31 properties in the provincial capital, here on Monday.

According to a spokesman of the authority, Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams conducted operations on Canal Road, Johar Town, Thokar Niaz Baig, Bhobatian Road and Raiwind Road on non-payment of commercialization fee and illegal commercial use of properties.

These sealed properties include food points, pharmacies, hotels, restaurants, medical labs, banks, cafes, mobile shops, sanitary shops and academies.