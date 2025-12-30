30,000 tractors distributed among farmers under CM tractor scheme

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP): The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a historic record by distributing 30,000 tractors among farmers across the province under the Chief Minister Tractor Scheme, the largest tractor distribution initiative in Punjab’s history.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said that 10,000 tractors with 50 to 75 horsepower were distributed during Phase-I of the scheme. In Phase-II, another 10,000 tractors ranging from 75 to 85 horsepower were allocated, the supply of which is currently underway.

The Punjab government is providing a subsidy of Rs 1 million per high-horsepower tractor, resulting in a total subsidy outlay of Rs 10 billion. The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on farmers and promote mechanized farming across the province.

The third phase of the Chief Minister’s Tractor Scheme is scheduled to begin in January 2026. Under this phase, applications will soon be invited for the provision of 50 to 55 horsepower tractors to farmers. In addition, under the High-Tech Farm Mechanization Financing Program, farmers will also be facilitated with 100 to 120 horsepower tractors on interest-free loans.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the provision of tractors is aimed at ensuring the economic independence of farmers and boosting agricultural production. She said it is a source of satisfaction that farmers across Punjab are becoming owners of modern agricultural machinery.

She said the Punjab government is extending full support to farmers from sowing to the sale of crops, adding that the introduction of modern farm mechanization will help make Punjab self-sufficient in agriculture. The CM said that instead of slogans, the government is taking practical steps to support farmers and strengthen the agricultural economy.