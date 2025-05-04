3,000 animals distributed under PHCIP

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, May 04 (APP):As many as 3,000 cattle including buffalo, cow and goats distributed among beneficiaries under Punjab Human Capital Investment Project (PHCIP) in the district.

National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Regional Coordinator Mushtaq Toor said that animals were being provided to households especially young couples having age 18 to 35 years for their livelihood.

The Punjab government through Punjab social protection authority (PSPA) was implementing the PHCIP project. He said that 6822 animals would be given across the district by June 2025.

He stated that the project was executed in three districts of South Punjab including DG Khan, Rajanpur and Lodhran in third phase. He said that NRSP was implementing the PHCIP project in Lodhran with the liaison of PSPA.

Each beneficiary would be given cattle worth Rs 150,000 after one week training. The beneficiaries would be able to sell the animals after three years while the livestock department would provide guidance and vaccination to the animals, he added.