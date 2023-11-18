300 cases registered in anti-smog crackdown

LAHORE, Nov 18 (APP):The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) said on Saturday that during the past 15 days, more than 300 FIRs have been registered against those involved in burning waste and contributing to smog.

LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry said on Saturday that during the past 15 days, more than 300 FIRs had been registered against those involved in burning waste. Additionally, 630 challans imposing over Rs1.2m fines have been issued for offences related to burning waste.

Sources said that the LWMC enforcement wing and law-enforcement agencies jointly raided industrial units and a factory in Misri Shah, which was allegedly involved in waste burning, was sealed.

Simultaneously, in Johar Town, three persons were arrested for setting waste on fire.

The LWMC spokesperson said that efforts were underway to curb elements contributing to smog.