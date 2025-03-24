30.5 C
Domestic

3 thieves held in Gujar Khan, valuables worth over Rs 3m recovered

RAWALPINDI, Mar 24 (APP):The Gujar Khan Police on Monday arrested three accused for committing a theft at a house in their jurisdiction a few days ago.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stolen 11 tolas gold ornaments worth more than Rs 3 million, Rs 280,000 in cash and mobile phones.
The Gujar Khan Police registered a case and used all means including human intelligence to trace and nab the accused with the stolen cash and valuables.
The arrested accused were identified as Atif, Saad and Javed, the spokesman said.
