3 suspects arrested in  murder case

WAH CANTT, Jan 8 (APP):The police here arrested a father and two paternal uncles of a married woman in connection with her murder, marking a major breakthrough in the case, the police said on Thursday.

According to police, the arrests were made after interrogation of a previously detained prime suspect, whose disclosures led investigators to other family members allegedly involved in the crime.

The police said the victim had returned from Qatar prior to the incident.

The police believed the woman’s murder was carried out following a premeditated plan allegedly devised by her husband in collaboration with her two uncles, while her father is accused of facilitating the act.

The victim was reportedly brought to Pakistan as part of the plan.

City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani took notice of the case and ordered swift action against all the culprits involved in the crime. The case has been registered on the state’s complaint.

SP Potohar Talha Wali said raids were underway to apprehend remaining suspects and that those in custody would be challaned before the court with strong evidence.