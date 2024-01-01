3 robbers arrested

robbers
FAISALABAD, Jan 01 (APP):Gulberg police claimed to have arrested three robbers and recovered two motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that Sub Inspector (SI) Adeel, on a tip-off, raided near Parveen Marriage Hall Unasi Mor and nabbed Zubair, Kashan and Nasir Ali, who were wanted in a number of robbery and theft cases.
The police recovered two motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession while an investigation continues, he added

