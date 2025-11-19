3 more witnesses testify in TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case, hearing adjourned to Nov 26

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Statements of three additional witnesses were recorded in the TikToker Sana Yousaf murder case, bringing the total number of testimonies to 11 as the court moved the proceedings to November 26 for cross-examination.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case and recorded the statements of three more prosecution witnesses. During the hearing, state counsel Raja Naveed Hussain appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

While the prosecution completed the witness statements, the defence lawyers did not cross-examine the witnesses. The court was informed that a total of 11 witnesses have recorded their statements so far, with more witnesses scheduled to appear in the upcoming hearings.

The remaining testimonies will continue at the next hearing, where the judge has directed that cross-examination must be ensured.

After completing the day’s proceedings, the court adjourned the case until November 26.