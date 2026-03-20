3-member gang with looted Rs1.2m cash busted

RAWALPINDI, Mar 20 (APP): The Westridge Police have apprehended a three-member gang involved in a gunpoint robbery and recovered Rs1.2 million looted from a citizen, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Friday.

The suspects had deprived the citizen of cash at gunpoint nearly two weeks ago and had been at large since then. A case was registered and the Westridge Police, utilising all available resources including CCTV footage, traced and arrested the accused.

On the directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Sardar Babar Mumtaz Khan returned the recovered amount to the affected citizen.

The victim expressed gratitude to the police officers and appreciated the performance of the Rawalpindi Police.

SP Sardar Babar Mumtaz Khan said the detained suspects would be challaned before the court with solid evidence. He added that those who targeted the lives and property of citizens could not escape the clutches of the law.