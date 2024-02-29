Election day banner

3 killed as speeding car skids into canal in Sheikhupura

road accident
ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):At least three persons were killed on the spot when a speeding car travelling on Sheikhupura Motorway veered into a canal on early Thursday morning.
According to details, Motorway police said that three persons lost their lives after their car fell into the canal near the motorway, a private news channel reported.
Meanwhile, rescue teams swiftly responded to the scene and retrieved the bodies from the canal. However, the bodies of the deceased have not been identified yet.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services