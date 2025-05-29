3 drug traffickers convicted with rigorous imprisonment, fine

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, May 29 (APP):Additional Sessions Judge/Judge Special Court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) Muhammad Iqbal Haral has awarded rigorous imprisonment and fine to three drug traffickers involved in a narcotics case of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) police station.

According to the prosecution, ANF team on a tip-off conducted raid near Usmania Hotel Canal Road and nabbed three drug pushers including Ashiq Ali Shah resident of new Civil Lines, Rana Zahid Iqbal resident of Chak No.83-JB Gull Warraich and Rana Muhammad Irfan Haidar resident of Mohallah Allama Iqbal Colony red handed along with 4.5 kilograms charas on April 15, 2023.

After observing the evidence and witnesses, the learned Judge Muhammad Iqbal Haral awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to each accused.

The convicts were also directed to pay a fine of Rs.100,000 each, otherwise, they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each if they failed to pay fine.