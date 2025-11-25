3-day Sindh Youth Science and Technology Festival from November 28

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 25 (APP):The Sindh government will organize a 3-day Sindh Youth Science and Technology Festival from 28 November 2025 to promote scientific thinking, modern research, innovation and creativity and encourage the talented youth at all levels.

The festival will be held on November 28, 29 and 30 at the Sindh Youth Club Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi, Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar informed in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Students from more than 40 universities will present their scientific and technological projects in the Youth Science and Technology Festival which will include a special exhibition of various science models created in robotics, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and biotechnology and other emerging fields of science and technology.

On the outstanding performance, cash prizes of more than Rs 200,000 will be awarded to the students who secure first, second and third position in the festival, the sports minister said, adding that the Sindh government as per the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was vigorously promoting the talents of the youth at all levels.