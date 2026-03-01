3 dacoits arrested, 4 motorcycles, illicit weapons, cash recovered

FAISALABAD, Mar 01 (APP): Balochni police have claimed to bust out a dacoit gang by arresting its three active members including ringleader and recovered 4 motorcycles, illicit weapons and looted money from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that SHO Balochni police station Adeel Mustafa on a tip-off conducted raids and nabbed three criminals of a gang including ringleader Salman along with his two accomplices Usman and Ahmad who were wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

The police traced out 16 cases so far and recovered 4 motorcycles, mobile phones, illegal pistols and cash of Rs.500,000 from their possession while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.