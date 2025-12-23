3 convicted for killing three women, two more sentenced to death in another case

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Dec 23 (APP): Deciding two murder cases including one relating to murder of three women, sessions courts in Multan on Tuesday convicted five accused, awarding death penalty to three of them while remaining two including a woman received life imprisonment.

According to police spokesman, an Additional District and Sessions Judge, deciding the triple murder case of PS Mumtazabad, awarded death sentence to one accused Zahid Hussain for killing three women Shamshad Akhtar, Nasreen Akhtar and Samia Akhtar. He was also awarded 10-year jail with a direction to pay Rs 2.5 million to legal heirs of the deceased women. His co-accused Abdul Ghafoor and Kiran Masih were also found guilty of killing three women, and were awarded life imprisonment. They both were also sentenced to 10-year jail and directed to pay Rs 1 million each to legal heirs of the deceased women.

Deciding another murder case of PS Chalyak, a sessions court awarded death penalty to two accused.

According to the prosecution, the Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded capital punishment for accused Muhammad Nadeem and Sher Ali, after they were found guilty of murdering Amir Shehzad.

Both the convicts were also directed to pay Rs 3 million each to the legal heirs of deceased Amir Shahzad.

Police officials said Multan police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and to bringing criminals to justice through effective investigation and prosecution.