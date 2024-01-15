3 bogies of Shalimar Express train derails in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP):Three bogies of Shalimar Express on Monday derailed from the tracks near Bin Qasim Railway Station in Karachi, Railway spokesperson said.

According to the railway administration, a bogie of Lahore-bound Shalimar Express coming from Karachi derailed from the tracks near Bin Qasim Railway Station, private news channels reported.

Authorities have said that rescue operations have been initiated, and the main track will be restored soon.

The initial inquiry report of the incident stated that the accident took place owing to the driver’s negligence.