3 BISP officials suspended for corrupt practice

MUZAFFARGARH, Jun 11 (APP):Three officials of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have been suspended on the directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) and BISP Focal Person Anam Hafeez.

The action follows a series of undercover visits by a senior officer, who has been inspecting BISP centres across the district in disguise to expose malpractice. So far, 150 payment devices have been blocked, and FIRs have been registered against 38 retailers and touts for illegal deductions from beneficiaries’ aid.

During a surprise inspection at a centre, panic broke out among staff and retailers who attempted to flee upon suspecting her presence. The centre lacked basic facilities such as drinking water, shaded waiting areas, and seating, while poor women complained of heavy, unauthorised cuts from their stipends.

In one of the visits to the Shah Jamal centre, Anam Hafeez, wearing a burqa and worn-out shoes, quietly observed the situation. Aid distribution was halted for hours due to suspicion over her presence, while the centre staff began scanning every visitor with doubt. Upon inspection, she found widespread mismanagement and exploitation.

The ADC has recommended strict action against the involved staff and retailers. Lists of touts active at BISP centres are also being compiled as part of the ongoing anti-corruption drive.