2nd Sukkur Trade Exhibition from Feb 14

SUKKUR, Feb 11 (APP): The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing the 2nd Sukkur Trade Exhibition and Seminars on February 14–15, 2026, at IBA Public School, Sukkur.

The event will feature 100 trade stalls highlighting the business and export potential of Sindh, with a special focus on agriculture and agro-based products.

Alongside the exhibition, three professional seminars will be held to strengthen Pakistan’s export capacity. The seminars including National Exporters Training Program (NETP) Sukkur, which focuses on capacity building for existing and aspiring exporters to enhance global competitiveness.

According to Media Coordinator PTDA Farzana Abbasi on Wednesday, the Agricultural Seminar, which will explore opportunities, value addition, and international market access for Sindh’s products.

She said that virtual B2B Interactive Session with Foreign Missions, providing a platform for business linkages.

She said that the event will highlight include displays of agro products and value added exports, export training and awareness sessions, business networking, and participation of industry academia experts.

The event aims to promote regional trade, exports, and economic growth, she added.