28,085 pay orders delivered under PSER in RWP division: Khattak

RAWALPINDI, Mar 05 (APP):As many as 28,085 pay orders had been delivered to the needy people under the Provincial Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) programme on the instruction of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Presiding over a meeting to review the delivery of pay-orders arrangements, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that a gift of Rs. 10,000 was being distributed among deserving persons according to the transparent data of PSER.

He added that the pay orders were being delivered to their doorsteps to avoid the hassle of visiting offices and long waiting.

Training of the secretaries of Union Council and Revenue field staff had been completed to ensure transparent and fair distribution of pay orders under the Ramzan package.

He said that under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners, committees comprising officers and staff of the local government, revenue staff and other departments have been constituted for delivering pay orders.

Khattak instructed the officers to remain vigilant and that no negligence would be tolerated in the delivery of the packages.

Giving a brief on the delivery of pay orders, the Commissioner was apprised that a total of 2,63,779 beneficiaries were registered under the PSER in Rawalpindi Division.

“89,032 pay orders have been received, out of which 28085 have been distributed so far including 10,937 in Rawalpindi district, 4,375 in Attock,4013 in Jhelum, 5418 in Chakwal, 3,258 in Talla Gang and 84 pay orders in Murree district.”

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Director of Local Government and other concerned officers were present.