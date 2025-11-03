Monday, November 3, 2025
Domestic

28 held for power pilfering

SARGODHGA, Nov 03 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams on Monday nabbed 28 power pilferers from various areas.
According to the spokesperson,FESCO task teams conducted operations in different areas and held 28 power thieves red-handed.
The task team recovered millions of rupees for stealing millions of units from them and refund it to national treasure.
They were identified as—Mobeen, Sarwar, Tajamal, Khurram, Kaleem, Umar, Ajmal, Farhat, Furqan, Fahim, Nabeel, Nouman, Ali,Kamran,Sajjad, Waheedullah,Shafi Klyar,Abdullah,Wali Muhammad,Talal, Saeed,Wasim and others.
Further investigation was underway.
