28 file nominations for NA-175 bye-polls in Muzaffargarh

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARGARH, Jul 25 (APP):Twenty-eight candidates including political heavyweights and four women filed their nomination papers with the returning officer to contest bye-elections in NA-175 constituency, here on Friday.

The NA-175 seat was left vacant after MNA Jamshaid Dasti was disqualified due to fake educational certificates and Election Commission of Pakistan had announced to hold bye elections.

Among the prominent contenders are former Minister of State Mehr Irshad Ahmed Sial, ex-MPA Ghulam Qasim Hanjra. Former MPAs Hammad Nawaz Tipu and Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi have also joined the fray, signaling an intense contest ahead.

Adding further weight to the competition, former MPA Abdul Hayee Dasti and ex-Chairman Municipal Committee Akram Khan Chandia have also filed their papers.

Nazia Dasti, the wife of disqualified politician Jamshed Dasti, has also entered the race, submitting her nomination as an independent candidate. Her entry is seen as an attempt to retain her husband’s political legacy in the region.

In a promising sign for women’s political participation, Nazia was among the four female candidates who have filed their nomination papers—marking a significant development in a traditionally male-dominated electoral landscape.

The final list of candidates is expected to be displayed Saturday, July 26, after initial scrutiny process by election officials. The by-election has attracted considerable attention due to the diversity of candidates and the presence of several seasoned political figures, setting the stage for a closely contested electoral battle in Muzaffargarh.

According to the ECP, the final list of candidates will be published on Aug 13, and election symbols will be allotted on August 16. Polling will be held on Sep 10.