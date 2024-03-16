28 candidates submits nomination papers for 12 Senate seats in Punjab

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP): A total of 28 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for election to 12 Senate seats in Punjab as the deadline expired on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab, 16 candidates submitted their nomination papers for seven general seats.

Mohsin Naqvi, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ahad Cheema, Pervaiz Rasheed, Nasir Mehmood, Hamid Khan, Raja Nasir Abbas, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Raja Habibur Rehman, Musadaq Masood Malik, Waleed Iqbal, Dr Shahzad Waseem, and Talal Chaudhry were included in the list of candidates for general seats. Additionally, four candidates, including Mustafa Ramday, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Musaddaq Masood Malik, and Muhammad Aurangzaib, submitted nomination papers for two technocrat seats.

For the two women seats, five candidates including Faiza Ahmad, Anoshay Rehman, Bushra Anjum Butt, and Sanam Javed, submitted their nomination papers. Furthermore, three candidates, including Asif Aashiq, Tahir Khalil Sandhu, and Tariq Javed, submitted their nomination papers for one minority seat.

Following the submission deadline, the PEC Punjab will scrutinise the nomination papers, and the process will conclude by March 19, 2024, setting the stage for the next stage of the electoral journey. On March 26, 2024, the eagerly awaited final list of candidates vying for Senate seats will be unveiled, whereas polling for the Senate elections will be held on April 2, 2024.