276 dengue cases reported during current month in Sindh

KARACHI, Oct 21 (APP):The Sindh Health Department has released the latest report on confirmed dengue cases across the province, revealing that 276 new cases have been reported so far this month.

With these additions, the total number of dengue cases in 2025 has reached 920.

According to the report, Karachi Division remains the most affected, with 124 confirmed cases, followed by Hyderabad Division with 82, Mirpurkhas with 58, Sukkur with 9, Shaheed Benazirabad with 2, and Larkana Division with 1 case.

The Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that the provincial government has further intensified its anti-dengue campaign across Sindh.

Instructions have been issued to all districts to enhance spray operations, fumigation, and drainage systems to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

“All deputy commissioners and district health officers have been directed to ensure that no stagnant water remains anywhere, as it is the primary source of mosquito breeding,” the Minister said.

She emphasized that the government’s priority is to give equal attention to both urban and rural areas.

Dengue treatment units have been established in all government hospitals, providing free testing and treatment facilities to patients.

Dr Pechuho also appealed to the public to avoid stagnant water in courtyards, rooftops, and flowerpots, use mosquito repellents, and immediately visit nearby hospitals in case of fever.

“Dengue is a preventable disease, and with collective responsibility and public cooperation, we can control it effectively,” she added.

The Health Minister further assured that Sindh government’s dengue monitoring teams are actively working in the affected districts and are reviewing the situation on a daily basis.