27 cases registered in 24 hours during police anti-smog crackdown

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Punjab Police’s operations to prevent smog, curb air pollution, and protect the environment are continuing across the province.

During the past 24 hours, 27 cases were registered and several lawbreakers were arrested during the ongoing anti-smog crackdown in various districts, including Lahore.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, fines amounting to over Rs. 4.6 million were imposed on 1,792 individuals, while 13 others were issued warnings. The operations recorded 98 violations of crop residue burning, 1,374 cases involving vehicles emitting excessive smoke, 5 industrial violations, and 12 related to brick kilns.

The spokesperson added that since the beginning of the year, a total of 2,031 cases have been registered and 1,837 violators arrested in connection with smog-related offences. During this period, fines exceeding Rs. 216 million were imposed on 84,778 individuals, while over 16,000 persons were issued warnings. The violations included 742 incidents of crop residue burning, 57,301 vehicle emissions cases, 1,689 industrial violations, and 3,265 brick kiln offences.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed officers concerned to further accelerate the anti-smog operations across highways, industrial zones, agricultural lands, and urban areas. He emphasized that strict and immediate action should be taken under a zero-tolerance policy against those found violating smog control SOPs.