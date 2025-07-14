26 arrested in crackdown against kite flying

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 14 (APP):Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, intensified crackdown against kite flying across the city and nabbed 26 people involved in manufacturing, selling and flying of kites.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that the police teams from Ghulam Mohammad Abad, Batala Colony, Mansoorabad. Jhang Bazaar, D-Type Colony and Factory Area police stations arrested 26 individuals including Nawaz, Sakhi, Sardar, Abid, Abdur Rehman, Nadir Hussain, Khurram, Sunny, Hassan, Ammar, Khalid and Saleem and recovered heavy quantity of kites and hazardous chemical-coated string from the possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation is underway to identify suppliers and networks facilitating this illegal activity, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that kite flying is not just a violation of law but a dangerous activity that has cost lives and caused injuries in the past.

He appealed to the general public to cooperate with the police and play an active role in eliminating this deadly trend from society. The crackdown would continue with full force and the violators would face strict legal action without any leniency, he added.