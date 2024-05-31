25 sites allocated to pay quarterly installment to BISP beneficiaries

FAISALABAD, May 31 (APP):The district administration has set up 25 camp sites across the district to facilitate registered beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for getting a quarterly installment for April-June, 2024 in a pleasant environment.

The payment process of the installment will start from the first week of June.

According to official sources, 9 camp sites have been set up in schools of tehsil city. Two in tehsil Saddar, 5 in Jaranwala, 3 each in tehsil Chak Jhumra, Samundri and Tandlianwala.

Assistant commissioners concerned will be focal persons.

Basic facilities like cleanliness, clean drinking water, sheds in sitting areas, medical camps, walkthrough gates, firefighting, parking and fans will be ensured at all centers.