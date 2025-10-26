25 per cent fish farming damaged by floods in South Punjab

- Advertisement -

By M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Oct 26 (APP): Around 25 percent of fish farming in South Punjab suffered damage during the recent floods, affecting hundreds of farms across Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, and Multan districts, according to Director Fisheries, Dr. Riazuddin.

Before floods, 2,757 fish farms had been established across South Punjab, covering a total

area of 38,240 acres. These farms played a significant role in boosting aquaculture production, providing livelihood to thousands of families involved in fish breeding, rearing, and marketing.

However, the floods caused heavy losses to the sector. In Muzaffargarh, 105 fish farms spread over 2,251 acres were damaged out of 1,081 farms covering 16,342 acres. In Khanewal, 63 farms with a combined area of 5,575 acres were affected out of 303 farms established

on 8,123 acres.

Meanwhile, three farms in Multan suffered damage to an area of 75 acres out of the total

172 farms spread over 3,820 acres, Dr. Riazuddin said and added that the Punjab Fisheries

Department, under the guidance of the provincial authorities, had collected detailed damage estimates from the field staff. The reports were submitted to the government, and rehabilitation measures would be carried out through the respective Deputy Commissioners.

“The Punjab government will take necessary steps to support the affected farmers and restore fish farming activities,” he assured. Regarding awareness and training, the Director said the Publicity Wing of the Fisheries Department regularly holds seminars and workshops across Punjab to guide fish farmers about modern techniques, feed management, and disease control.

The Research and Training Centre Lahore also plays a vital role in advancing new research

on fish health, disease diagnosis, and improved farming methods.

He explained the stocking of fish seed in farms is usually completed by March and April, while harvesting starts from November to January. The full breeding cycle requires 7 to 8 months, he said. “The situation has now normalized as floodwater has receded, and Insha’Allah, next year we will be able to meet our production targets again,” he added confidently. The Fisheries Department also ensures the availability of fresh and healthy fish in markets by monitoring quality and preventing illegal fishing.

Dr. Riazuddin said the field staff were actively checking rivers and fish markets, taking action against those involved in unauthorized or harmful fishing practices. He further informed that challans and FIRs were registered against offenders to curb illegal fishing and protect aquatic life.

These efforts aim to promote sustainable fish production and ensure a healthy supply of fish to consumers across the province.

The department was committed to reviving the aquaculture sector after the flood damage and supporting the affected farmers through rehabilitation programs, research-based training, and strict monitoring of market quality and fishing practices, he added.