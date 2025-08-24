Sunday, August 24, 2025
25 outlaws held, drugs, weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Aabpara, Secretariat, Sumbal, Sangjani, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Humak, Nilore, Phulgran and Shahzad Town police stations arrested 19 accused involved in different criminal activities.
A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the teams also recovered 471 grams of heroin, 907 grams of ice, six pistols with ammunition and a dagger from their possession. He said cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.
Additionally, during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams apprehended six criminals.
The spokesperson said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, the ICT Police continue their effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the federal capital.
He added that Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents, stressing that no elements would be allowed to disturb public peace. Ensuring peace and protecting citizens remains the top priority of the ICT Police.
