246 PHP officers promoted to T/ASI rank

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) held a formal rank pinning ceremony at its Lahore Headquarters to honor 246 officers promoted to the rank of Temporary Assistant Sub-Inspector (T/ASI).

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, the officers were promoted under the P-Cadet Scheme through the Punjab Public Service Commission examination. This marks a historic milestone in the 21-year history of the PHP, as departmental promotions of this scale were held for the first time.

DIG PHP Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed pinned ranks on the newly promoted officers, including 21 from the Lahore Region. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for their continued support of the Punjab Highway Patrol.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated all promoted officers and their families, urging them to uphold professionalism, discipline, and public service while maintaining zero tolerance against corruption and misconduct.

The ceremony was attended by SP Headquarters PHP Dr. Anam Faryal Afzal, Regional Officer Lahore Region SP Fatah Ahmad, Deputy Director PHP Ghulam Mohiuddin, and families of the promoted officers.