24 drug traffickers held

FAISALABAD, Dec 09 (APP):Police have claimed to arrest 24 notorious drug traffickers from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police during a crackdown nabbed 24 drug paddlers including Noman,Rashid,Asif, Farhan,Imtiaz,Amanat,Rehan and others red handed while supplying and distributing narcotics in various localities.
Police recovered 14.840 kilograms Charas, 6.520-kg Heroin and 193 liters Liquor from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
