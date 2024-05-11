24 criminals held

arrest
SARGODHA, May 11 (APP):The district police after launching a massive crackdown against law breakers and violators claimed to have arrested 24 criminals,here on Saturday.
Police spokesman said that teams from different police stations raided at different localities and
nettedShakeel,Raheel,Anjum,Naeem,Khalid,Tahir,Saqlain,Shamas,Waleed,Waqar,Rehman,Umar,Wasim and others.
Police also recovered 550 litres of liquor,22 litres of wine,22 pistols,nine guns,256 bullets,12 rounds,2kg of hashish,1.3 kg of opium and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.

