24 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, Jan 08 (APP):Sargodha police after launching a massive and comprehensive crackdown against the criminals arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders, four court absconders and several others.

Police said that different police teams raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and held Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel,Raheel,Rehman,Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed and others .

Police also recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,110 bullets,2.4 kg hashish,2.3 kg heroine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.