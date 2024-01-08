24 criminals arrested

arrest
SARGODHA, Jan 08 (APP):Sargodha police after launching a massive and comprehensive crackdown against the criminals arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders, four court absconders and several others.
Police said that different police teams raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and held Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel,Raheel,Rehman,Rehmat, Amjed, Adnan,Iqbal, Saqib, Saqlain, Majeed and others .
Police also recovered 345 liters liquor, 200 empty bottles, 12 pistols, 11 rounds,110 bullets,2.4 kg hashish,2.3 kg heroine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services