230 more security personnel to be recruited at Punjab University

LAHORE, Nov 15 (APP): In a bid to strengthen security at Punjab University (PU), the university has decided to recruit an additional 230 security personnel, including 227 male and 3 female staff members. These personnel will be hired on a temporary basis for a period of three months.

Sources from the PU Security formation confirmed that the decision was made in light of a security staff shortage, which has limited the university to using only three gates for entry. The recruitment is expected to address this issue and improve overall security across the campus.

In the meantime, security measures have been heightened at key entry and exit points of Lahore and surrounding educational institutions across Punjab. The School Education Department has issued directives to all government and private schools in the province, emphasizing the need to strictly follow security protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In addition to this, ongoing search and sweep operations are taking place, and both vehicles and suspected individuals passing through security checkpoints are being rigorously checked. On Friday, at the Sherakot checkpoint, 10 suspects were detained during an early morning operation as part of the province-wide efforts to ensure public safety.

These measures underscore the provincial government’s commitment to bolstering security in educational institutions and safeguarding the public from potential threats.