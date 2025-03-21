27.7 C
23 netted over several violations

SARGODHA, Mar 21 (APP):District police on Friday arrested 23 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.
According to police spokesperson,the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ahmed,Nouman,Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman,Rehmat, Amjad,Adnan,Iqbal,Saqib,Saqlain, Moeed and others.
Police recovered 145 liters liquor,210 empty bottles,eight pistols,seven rounds,188 bullets,1.4 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
