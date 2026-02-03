22 shops sealed in Murree crackdown on illegal petrol agencies, gas refilling

- Advertisement -

MURREE, Feb 03 (APP):The Civil Defence Murree on Tuesday sealed 22 shops during a crackdown on illegal petrol agencies and unauthorised gas refilling operations across the hill station, officials said.

The action was carried out on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, as part of efforts to curb hazardous activities posing risks to public safety.

The officials said the Civil Defence teams inspected various localities and took action against outlets involved in the illegal sale of petrol and unlawful refilling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). They said such practices constituted a clear violation of the law and posed a serious threat to life and property, particularly in a sensitive and densely populated tourist city like Murree.

The Civil Defence officials said illegal petrol agencies and gas refilling points could trigger major accidents at any time. They said a zero-tolerance policy was adopted and strict action taken against violators.

Owners of the sealed shops were directed to fulfil legal requirements and obtain the necessary approvals from the relevant departments before resuming operations.

Deputy Commissioner Shirazi said protection of lives and property remained the district administration’s top priority and warned that no negligence or illegal activity would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the Civil Defence and other departments concerned to continue action against such elements in the future.

The residents welcomed the move and urged the district administration to sustain the campaign until illegal businesses were completely eliminated to avert any major incident.