22 power pilferers netted

SARGODHA, Jun 10 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task teams nabbed 22 power pilferers during the last 24 hours.

According to the report issued here on Tuesday, the anti power theft task teams raided various sub divisional areas including Kot Fareed and nabbed 22 power thieves identified as Haroon, Shakeel, Rasheed, Naveed, Nouman, Ibrahim, Ahmed, Aslam, Imran, Khalid, Kaleem, Kamran, Khaliqdad, Walidad, Faheem, Farman and others.

They were involved in meter detecting and meter reversing.