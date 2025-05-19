36 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic22 netted over violations
Domestic

22 netted over violations

6
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, May 19 (APP):District police claimed to have arrested 22 criminals,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,police teams raided at various localities including Cantt city,Saddar urban area and factory area and nabbed Suleman,Tahir,Ansar,Ilyas,Arshad,Tassawer,Waqas,Nouman,Naeem,Khalid,Shakoor and others.
Police recovered 3kg of hashish,2.5kg of opium,2kg of ice,108 liters of liquor and 23 liters of wine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possessions.
Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan