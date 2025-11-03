22 criminals nabbed

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Nov 03 (APP):Police on Monday arrested 22 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

The teams of different police stations raided at the localities under their jurisdiction and arrested 22 criminals, identified as Aslam, Ghulam Rasool,Munir, Kareem, Abdul Samad, Sohaib, Sohail, Kamran, Mumtaz, Naveed Asghar, Saleem, Mukhtar, Muzmail, Mumtaz, Nadeem, Shafique, Sharafat,Saqlain, Ahmed, Ehsan and others.

The police recovered 3 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 131 litres liquor, 3 pistols, 4 guns, a kalashnikov, 03 rounds ,70 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.