214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC

BAHAWALNAGAR, March 19 (APP):Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a massive delivery of “Ramadan package” has begun across the district Bahawalnagar, on Tuesday to provide relief to poor families of the area.

As per the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the distribution of “Nighban Ramadan package” is being made in Bahawalnagar area, aimed at providing maximum relief to most needy families during the holy month of Ramazan.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan said that more than 214,368 needy families in the district would receive free food under “Nighban Ramadan package”.

Some 153,538 gift hampers have already been distributed among the poor families with the assistance of district administration teams. The teams are engaged in distribution of food packets among the poor people at the Union Council level, the DC added.