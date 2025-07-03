213 rescuers provided emergency cover on 7th Muharram

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jul 03 (APP):Rescue 1122 Sargodha deployed 213 Rescuers to provide emergency cover at the gatherings and processions of the 7th of Muharram.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, these rescuers were stationed at various locations across the district, providing first aid to mourners. District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that the rescuers, along with volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the mourners. “Their prompt response and medical assistance have been appreciated by the public”, he added.

He said that Rescue 1122 Sargodha remains committed to provide emergency services during Muharram, ensuring that the mourners receive timely medical attention in case of any emergency.

He said that the dedication and hard work of the rescuers and volunteers are commendable and their efforts are helping to make the Muharram gatherings safe and peaceful.