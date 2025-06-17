2120 contracts, 37 regular new posts created for Health Dept in budget 2025-26

QUETTA, Jun 17 (APP): Balochistan Finance Minister Mir Shuaib Noshirwani on Tuesday said that 2120 contract and 37 regular new posts have been created for the health department in the budget for the fiscal year- 2025-26.

He said this while presenting the budget in the Balochistan Assembly.

The Finance Minister said that providing better health facilities is the top priority of the government, a better health system not only improves the quality of life of the people but also proves to be helpful in economic development.

Taking measures regarding prevention, treatment and promotion of various diseases is of utmost importance in the public sector, that is why the health sector is among the top priorities of our government, he said.

He said that the Health Department had launched the Balochistan Health Card Program in a record period and this program is being expanded further, this revolutionary step has facilitated the provision of health facilities to the citizens of the province.

The Minister said that the establishment of Burn Units in Loralai and Khuzdar and provision of their machinery and other necessary equipment and providing facilities to the newly established Cancer Hospital and Trauma Center in Quetta are among the government’s steps.

A 20-bed fully equipped hospital with ICU and HDU has been established in the District Headquarters Hospitals of Naseerabad and Zhob districts, he said.

He said that similarly, a total of 66 ambulances have been purchased for all the districts of Balochistan in the current financial year.

During the current financial year, 663 Medical Officers, Lady Medical Officers, Dental Surgeons and Staff Nurses have been recruited on contract basis, so far, our provincial government has provided free treatment and medicines to about 208,986 patients under the Balochistan Health Card Program at a cost of Rs. 6300 million and has given grants of Rs. 4600 million to PPHI for providing health facilities to the common man in remote areas, he maintained.

He said that 2120 contract and 37 regular new posts have been created for the health sector in the upcoming financial year 2025-26, overall, Rs. 16.4 billion was allocated for the development budget of the health department in the FY-2025-26 and Rs. 71 billion has been allocated for non-development budget.