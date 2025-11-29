2,100 encroachments cleared, 10,674 illegal advertisements removed under Suthra Punjab campaign

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):The Clean Punjab campaign, launched under the vision of a “Encroachment-Free Lahore” by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, continues successfully with large-scale operations against illegal encroachments and visual pollution across the city.

In the past 48 hours, the authorities removed 10,674 illegal advertisements and signage, significantly reducing visual pollution. Over 2,100 encroachments were cleared during the same period, restoring public spaces and streets. Operations were intensified to improve traffic flow, with commercial areas, markets, and roadways cleared of obstructive structures, and encroaching materials confiscated.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza said all operations are being conducted transparently and without discrimination, ensuring public confidence. He added that the operations would continue daily until all remaining encroachments are removed, further enhancing the city’s historical and aesthetic value.

A control room (03070002345) has been established for citizens to register complaints, and the public can also share feedback via social media pages. The campaign aims to make Lahore cleaner, safer, and free of traffic congestion, while reinforcing the government’s commitment to urban beautification and orderly development.