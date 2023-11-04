21 more prisoners from Central Jail Peshawar deported to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, Nov 04 (APP):As many as 21 more prisoners from Central Jail Peshawar left for Torkham border to be deported to Afghanistan and with this, the number of prisoners deported from the Central Jail has increased to 76, a jail official told APP here on Saturday.

On the assurance of anonymity, the officials confirmed that among all 76 prisoners, 52 minor prisoners were deported from the Central Jail on Wednesday last and five prisoners were deported from Central Jail on Thursday last.

The prisoners who were deported on Saturday were deported after necessary procedures in the transit center before all of the prisoners were also examined in the center, the official confirmed.