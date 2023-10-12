21 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, Oct 12 (APP):The Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 21 accused besides recovering over 12 kg charras, 42 liters liquor, six liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Wah Cantt, City, Dhamial, Pirwadhai, Naseerabad, Waris Khan, Taxila and Bani police conducted raids and arrested 12 drug peddlers namely Tafseer, Qasim, Islam, Sikandar, Kashan, Imran, Sameer, Arshad, Jamal Haider, Munir Ahmed and a female, Shazia and recovered over 12 kg charras from their possession.

Similarly, Race Course, Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Dhamial, Kalar Syedan, Wah Cantt, and Mandra police rounded up 10 accused namely Khaliq, Adeel, Mehboob, Yasir, Joseph, Moeen, Ashan Ali, Ihtesham, Ahsan and Aftab and recovered 42 liters liquor, six liquor bottles, three 30 bore pistols, ammunition and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.