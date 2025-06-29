21 dead, 10 injured in KP in rains, floods incidents since June 27: PDMA

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 29 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a report detailing the human and financial losses in the province caused by rains, floods/flash floods, and landslides.

According to the report, since June 27 till todate, various incidents caused by rains, strong winds, flash floods, and landslides have resulted in the deaths of 21 people and injuries to 10 others in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among the deceased are 7 men, 5 women, and 9 children. The injured include 6 men, 3 women, and 1 child.

The report states that a total of 57 houses were damaged due to the rains. As many as 51 were partially damaged, while 6 were completely destroyed. These incidents occurred across multiple districts, including Swat, Abbottabad, Lower Chitral, Buner, Swabi, Kurram, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Torghar.

Swat was reported as the most affected district, with 14 deaths and 6 injuries.

PDMA has directed the concerned district administrations to immediately provide assistance to the affected families and ensure the best medical treatment for the injured.

The rain spell is expected to continue until July 1. PDMA had already issued alerts to the district administrations to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, the authority is in continuous contact with all district administrations, relevant departments, and relief organizations.