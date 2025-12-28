2025: WCLA demonstrates remarkable performance in heritage conservation

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 28 (APP): The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) made significant progress in preservation, restoration, and sustainable use of heritage sites during the outgoing year 2025.

According to the WCLA annual report of 2025, the preservation and restoration work was guided by scientific principles, authentic research and international conservation standards. Comprehensive restoration projects were implemented at several historical buildings and urban sites. These initiatives aimed not only to protect the original character of these structures but also to adapt them to contemporary requirements for public use.

Akbari Bazaar Restoration Project with the approval of the Punjab Chief Minister, WCLA initiated a comprehensive restoration project at Lahore’s historic Akbari Bazaar/Spice Market. The project aims to preserve the city’s historical commercial heritage and boost urban economic activity. Key components of the project include: Reconstruction of the Historic Akbari Gate, establishing model Spice Market for tourism promotion and linking it with Delhi Gate trail and Shahi Hamam, improvement of market infrastructure, provision of urban facilities compatible with the historical environment

The project seeks to make Akbari Bazaar an active, safe and organized commercial hub while preserving its historical identity. The total cost is Rs 1,005.39 million, with a completion target of June 2027.

Under the Mall Road underground wiring project, WCLA launched a project to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of Mall Road, Lahore, by burying overhead electricity lines from State Bank to Hall Road signal.

This is the first such initiative in inner-city Lahore. Previous successful projects in Shahi Gazergah, Delhi Gate and Bhatti Gate areas laid the foundation for this initiative, reflecting WCLA’s commitment to modernizing urban infrastructure while preserving historical heritage.

Underground wiring project will help to clear visual obstruction against the historic Facade of Mall road- Lahore.

Circular Garden and Neela Gumbad Restoration WCLA conducted detailed surveys of over 2,000+ shops in 12 historic gates and the Neela Gumbad area, in collaboration with private firms.

Social mobilization teams engaged traders along with the help of District Administration to inform them about international-standard plazas and facility improvements.

The project aims to restore Circular Garden, enhancing the city center while preserving historical and cultural identity.

WCLA’s expertise ensures the heritage is restored to its original spirit. The project will boost urban beauty, tourism and local business development, presenting Lahore as a global example of heritage conservation integrated with modern development.

This project also includes provision of underground parking for the visitors, customers and shifting of shops from Circular Garden on the basis of key-to-key model in underground plazas to be constructed inside Circular Garden to clear visual pollution as well as to improve traffic on Circular road.

Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque: Buffer Zone Development and Tourism Initiatives

Under an agreement with Aga Khan Trust for Culture and AFD, WCLA has initiated infrastructure upgrades around Shahi Qila and Badshahi Mosque, including:

Underground relocation of overhead electricity, telephone, and cable lines,

Replacement of water, gas, and drainage pipes on exterior walls, Restoration of basements, Akbari Gate and Summer Palace Museum setup. This project is expected to complete by 2027.

Under survey of Dilapidated Buildings in Inner Lahore, WCLA initiated a comprehensive survey to identify and protect dangerous and dilapidated buildings.

Using digital technology and ground inspections, the survey aims to preserve heritage and safeguard lives and property. A special committee monitors illegal constructions, unauthorized demolitions, and violations of approved maps.

Under Anarkali Tomb Restoration The restoration of Anarkali Tomb, an important Mughal-era monument, continued in 2025. Work include structural stabilization, traditional plaster, fresco painting and restoration of ornamental elements. Launched in July 2024 with a cost of Rs 181 million, about 70% of the work is completed. Focus will now shift to fresco painting restoration. Completion is expected by June 2026.

Shahdara Complex and Akbari Sarai Mosque, WCLA completed the restoration of Akbari Sarai Mosque and surrounding heritage elements, reviving the Shahdara Complex as an integrated historical site. The mosque, originally from the Sur Dynasty, features a grand gate built during Shah Jahan’s reign.

Fort Lahore (Ram Market Side) Underground Wiring Project

Overhead wires were systematically removed and replaced with a modern underground utility network to preserve historical aesthetics and improve urban infrastructure.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Haveli, Gujranwala

Significant progress was made on structural strengthening, restoration of roofs and floors, conservation of wooden elements and installation of electrical and security systems. Over 50% of the work is completed.

Historical Wasa Pump Building, Badami Bagh. The project aims to preserve the industrial heritage of Badami Bagh and convert it into a heritage museum café, highlighting Lahore’s engineering history.This pump house is a unique as it connects the water supply to walled city famous ‘Pani wala talab’ which is going to be restored as well this project will be link for tourism as well as the educational purpose to understand the mechanism of water supply to walled city established during British colonial Era.

Bradlaugh Hall Restoration Project

Structural assessment, foundation and roof strengthening, restoration of facades, wooden doors/windows, and modern facilities were included. About 70% of work is completed.

Under Mall Road, Murree: Facade Restoration Project. Restoration of Mall Road, Murree includes external façades, street repairs, public seating, and electrical upgrades. The project spans 700 meters with a budget of Rs 554.88 million and is expected to finish by June 2026.

Uch Sharif: Mausoleums Conservation and Upgrade WCLA launched a project to conserve seven key mausoleums and establishing 1.7 km long Pilgrim trail. This will provide an improved access and enhance facilities for pilgrims, including pathways, parking, public facilities, and lighting.

Collaboration with WWF-Pakistan

WCLA partnered with WWF-Pakistan to improve water conservation and protect Lahore’s heritage by enhancing drainage systems, restoring groundwater, and mitigating flooding risks. The collaboration also included community awareness programs on environmental protection and WASH.

Urban Infrastructure and Heritage Pathways Improvement

Efforts included under grounding of overhead wires, infrastructure upgrades, and enhancement of historical streets. Key areas: Fort Lahore, Shahi Gazargah, Delhi Gate, Bhatti Gate, and Mall Road.

Preservation of Minority Heritage

WCLA continued restoration of Sikh temples, churches, and other minority heritage sites, ensuring public access and guided tours. Key projects in 2025 included: Nag Mandir and Loha Mandir, Fort Lahore, Haveli Khardak Singh, Fort Lahore, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Haveli, Gujranwala, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Lahore Cantonment.

Previously restored sites include: Presbyterian Church (Nolha), Cathedral Church (Mall Road), Sacred Heart Cathedral (Lawrence Road), St. Francis Asiaticus Catholic Church (Sahiwal), Shawala Mandir (Sialkot) and others across Punjab.

In addition to this, WCLA has been entrusted with administration of 16 Gurdawaras as a part of Religious tourism promotion.

WCLA launched several new projects in 2025, including:

Restoration of multiple Gurdwaras across Punjab, Conservation of Lahore’s historic zones (New & Old Anarkali, Mall Road, Neela Gumbad, King Edward, Pak Tea House), Reconstruction of four historic gates and city walls, Comprehensive underground electricity, telecom, sewage, and water infrastructure upgrades, Restoration of historical façades, buildings, and havelis for tourism and commercial activities,

Preservation of Shalimar Bagh and Steam Pump House

Tourism, Cultural Activities and Events

Guided Tours and Local Economy Promotion

Guided tours of havelis, markets and monuments were conducted year-round for domestic and international tourists, students, and researchers, creating employment for local guides and artisans.

Night Tourism and Cultural Programs

Special programs, including “History by Night” at Fort Lahore and “Chandni Raat” at Shalimar Bagh, showcased historical sites with dramatic storytelling, lighting, and cultural performances.

Shalimar Bagh Cultural Events, Public events like Drum Circle, Sufi Night, “Khedaan Lahore Diyaan,” and Flower Exhibitions promoted cultural engagement.

Flower exhibitions and horticulture initiatives highlighted environmental awareness and heritage preservation.

Mela Baharaan

A unique spring festival combining historical streets with flowers, traditional puppet shows, music, and handicraft workshops promoted heritage tourism and local culture.

Educational Programs

“Maharaja Ranjit Singh and French Officers” program highlighted historical contributions of foreign officers.

Environmental awareness initiatives like smog walks raised public consciousness about air pollution and heritage protection.

Literary and Intellectual Activities

Events like “Sham-e-Sukhan” at Pak Tea House encouraged literary engagement and promoted Urdu literature among the youth.

Cultural diplomacy programs enhanced Lahore’s international cultural profile.

Sufi Music and Heritage

Weekly Mehfil-e-Sama at Hazrat Mian Mir Dargah celebrated Sufi traditions, preserving spiritual and cultural heritage.

Under Community and Eco-Literacy Initiatives, In collaboration with Communal Hub, WCLA launched projects promoting urban cleanliness, tree plantation, heritage protection, tourism, and environmental awareness among local communities.

In 2025, the Walled City of Lahore Authority demonstrated remarkable performance in heritage conservation, urban development, tourism promotion and cultural engagement.

These efforts have safeguarded Lahore’s historical identity while providing sustainable cultural, educational, and economic benefits for local communities, tourists and future generations.