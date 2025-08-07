202 professional beggars nabbed in ongoing crackdown

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Aug 07 (APP):As many as 202 professional beggars have been detained in the ongoing crackdown across the garrison city.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the crackdown launched on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani had been underway for the last 25 days to make the city free of the menace of beggary.

He said special squads were taking action against the professional beggars as most of them were even involved in theft, drug trafficking and other crimes.

Strict surveillance was being maintained to prevent begging on busy roads and markets, the spokesman said.