2,000 policemen l deployed for security of anti polio teams in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, Dec 15 (APP):Like other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the anti-polio campaign commenced in Charsadda district on Monday.

According to the spokesperson of Charsadda Police, foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to ensure law and order and to deal with any untoward incident during the anti-polio campaign.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Muhammad Waqas Khan, strict checkpoints have been established at all entry and exit points across the district, and the checking process made more effective.

More than 2,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed to provide security to polio teams, Basic Health Units (BHUs), and sensitive locations. In addition, mobile patrols and routine patrolling have been significantly increased.

DPO Charsadda Muhammad Waqas Khan is personally supervising the security arrangements. Under the security plan, Circle DSPs and SHOs are present in their respective areas and are carrying out continuous patrols. In this regard, DSP City Anwar Khan, DSP Shabqadar Riaz Khan, DSP Tangi Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Security Shehnshah Gohar Khan, DSP Traffic Wilayat Khan, and DSP Sardheri Shad Ali Khan visited various areas and BHUs.

During these visits, police officers and personnel on duty were instructed to remain alert, keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious individuals, and ensure their own and their teams’ security at all costs. They were also strictly advised to avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones during duty.

Charsadda Police are utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of citizens and to protect children from the disease of polio during the campaign, and security measures are being further strengthened.