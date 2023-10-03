2,000 more bags of sugar seized in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Oct 03 (APP):The crackdown against hoarders and profiteers across the district continues in full swing with a special team seizing 2,000 more bags of sugar.

According to the district administration, the drive has been launched in line with the instructions of the provincial government to take action against profiteers who created artificial shortage of sugar to fleece masses through unjust hikes in prices of the commodity.

Acting on tip-off, a special team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmed along with officials of food department and police raided Jelani Departmental Store situated at Bannu road here.

During the inspection, they recovered 2,000 bags of sugars which were illegally stored. The team sealed the said store on the spot.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed said the indiscriminate actions against the hoarders would be continued and every effort would be made to overcome the issue of smuggling and hoarding.

He urged the business community to avoid profiteering and cooperate with the district administration in providing relief to the citizens.

He urged upon the people to point out the businessmen involved in hoarding, if they noticed around them, so that appropriate action could be taken. The people could register their complaints, if any, at his official phone no 0966-9280117.