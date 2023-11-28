200-kg adulterated khoya discarded:

Vendors making khoya at Adda Boori
SARGODHA, Nov 28 (APP):The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 200 kilograms adulterated ‘khoya’ (curd) here on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by PFA office, the authority launched a crackdown on substandard milk and ‘khoya’ sellers across the district.
The food safety team raided at a khoya production unit in Thati Lang Sahiwal where curd was being prepared with mixing of vegetable ghee and starch.
The team wasted the 200-kg unhealthy khoya on the spot and seized the mixing material and machinery as well.
A case was also registered against the owner of the unit.

