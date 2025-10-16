20 teachers in Chiniot get promoted

- Advertisement -

CHINIOT, Oct 16 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chiniot Saifullah Gondal, chaired a District Education Authority’s meeting, where he distributed promotion orders to 20 teachers, including 15 Arts and 5 Science teachers, who were elevated from Elementary School Teacher (EST) to Secondary School Teacher (SST).

According to DC office, Saifullah congratulated the promoted teachers and expressed his best wishes, he directed them to work harder and strive for excellence in their profession.

The promoted teachers thanked DC, CO Education, and DO Secondary for their support and guidance.

CO Education Zafar Iqbal Wattoo and DO Secondary Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed were also present during the ceremony, highlighting the importance of education and the role of teachers in shaping the future of the nation.

They reiterated their commitment to perform their duties with dedication and hard work, contributing to the development of education in the district.